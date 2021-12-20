Israel Provides Assistance to IDPs & Victims in Ethiopia

December 20/2021/ENA/ The embassy of Israel in Ethiopia has provided some 147,000 kilogram material assistance to IDPs and victims due to the invasion of terrorist TPLF in Amhara and Afar regions.

Israel Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alelign Admasu handed over the donation to Women and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye today.

During the handing over ceremony of the donation, Women and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye lauded the people and government of Israel for the support to be provided to Ethiopian people in need.

The donation particularly will enable to rehabilitate IDPs and victims of Amhara and Afar regions due to the invasion of terrorist group, she added.

The 147,000 kilogram of material support includes clothes, wheel chairs, hygiene materials, she mentioned.

Saying that Ethiopia and Israel have longstanding relationship and people to people ties, Ergogie said the ministry will continue working with the Embassy of Israel in Ethiopia on rehabilitation of IDPs as well as on issues of youth, children and women.

Israel Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alelign Admasu on his part said today’s donation is the one which aimed to show solidarity to Ethiopians and further enhance the people to people relation between the two countries.

Ethiopia and Israel have longstanding social, trade and diplomatic relation, he said, adding that he will work to maintain and strengthening such the longstanding relations in various socio economic sectors.

He pointed out that the people and government of Israel will continue support rehabilitation efforts of IDPs and victims in the country.