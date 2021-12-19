Demonstrators Urge Int’l Community to Strongly Condemn Sexual Abuses Committed By Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa December 19/2021/ENA/ Demonstrators in Addis Ababa have urged the international community to strongly condemn the grave sexual violence committed by the terrorist TPLF on women and children in Ethiopia.



According to several credible reports, the terrorist TPLF has committed a number of sexual abuses on innocent women and children including rape and killings in areas it had occupied by invasion in Amhara and Afar regions.

However, the international community particularly pertinent institutions in the United Nations and western media outlets, have been silence about these atrocities.

Thousands of women and girls in the capital today expressed their anger over the international community for its continued indifferent to the grave sexual harassments being orchestrated by the terrorist group in a rally they held today as party of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children.

The demonstrators blamed the relevant international institutions, including agencies in the UN, for not reacting against the TPLF’s inhuman acts on innocent women and children in Ethiopia.

Speaking to ENA, Nardos Meseret said the terrorist TPLF group has committed immense crimes and atrocities against humanity besides destroying basic social infrastructures such as schools and health facilities as well as public and private properties in Amhara and Afar regions.

She noted that the group brutally killed and massacre innocent civilians, rape women and children in the invaded regions of Amhara and Afar, expressing dismay over the international community and media organizations for their silence.

Nardos further called on the international community to condemn the tragedy committed on women and children by the group rather than giving a deaf ear to such crimes against humanity.

“We women need the international community and the UN to hear our voice. We should never be killed and sexually abused,” she said.

Wogayehu Mekuria on her part expressed her disappointment over some western media outlets for giving a deaf ear to atrocities of terrorist TPLF in Amhara and Afar regions and engaging in disseminating fake information about Ethiopia.

Members of the international media should play their part by exposing the evil act of the terrorist TPLF so as to hold the group accountable for the crimes, she stressed.

“I come here to denounce the violence against women including aged women by terrorist TPLF in Amhara and Afar regions and to urge international community expose such evil acts of the group,” she pointed out.

Aberash Lemesa on her part condemned foreign interference in the internal affairs of Ethiopia urging the international community to make efforts to understand the existing reality about Ethiopia.

“Why we came here is to say no more foreign interference and condemn the violence against women and children and atrocities committed by the terrorist group [TPLF].”