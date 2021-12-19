Ethiopian Delegation Achieves Objectives At 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit

Addis Ababa December 19/2021/ENA/ Ethiopian delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed returned home achieving its objectives at the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit held in Istanbul, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Redwan Hussein said.



The third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit concluded on Saturday by adopting a joint declaration.

The summit held under the theme: “Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity,” for two days, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ethiopian Delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed returned home achieving its objectives, the State Minister twitted.

Multilateral and bilateral issues deliberated during the summit, Redwan said stating that “Ethiopia prevailed. Truth prevailed.”

It is to be recalled that an Ethiopian delegation led by the State Minister had also attended the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of Turkey – Africa Partnership Summit held in Istanbul.

In his remarks to the meeting, the State Minister underscored the growing constructive engagement of Turkey in Africa since the inception of Turkey – Africa Partnership based on mutual benefit, mutual trust, and respect.

Redwan during his stay in Istanbul has also met Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Ambassador Sadat Onat, and discussed bilateral and regional issues of common concern.

State Minister briefed the Turkish side on the current situation in the Northern part of Ethiopia, the efforts made by the Ethiopian government to avoid the conflict and ensure unfettered access to humanitarian assistance.

Redwan explained the challenges Ethiopia had faced due to the belligerent nature of the TPLF and the current state of the situation.

He also informed his Turkish counterpart that the government is establishing a National Dialogue Commission to perform a nationwide inclusive dialogue.

Ambassador Sadat, on his part, said Turkey would support the AU-led peace effort and the role of AU’s High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Both sides also discussed cooperation on foreign direct investment and capacity building.

The declaration adopted by the summit said parties committed to further strengthen and deepen the cooperation in the interest of the states and peoples.

They also committed to cement their collaboration on current issues in the global arena, including health, peace, security, governance and justice.

The declaration said parties will focus on three main issues “peace, security and justice”, “human-focused development” and “strong and sustainable growth.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “We want to develop together and increase the welfare of our people together.”

Erdogan said Turkey and African countries agreed on a joint action plan for partnership in several fields, including peace, security, infrastructure and trade.