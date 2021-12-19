Rally Condemning Attacks on Women, Children by Terrorist TPLF Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa December 19/2021/ENA/ A demonstration that condemns terrorist TPLF attacks on women and children in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia was held in the capital city Addis Ababa today.



The public demonstration held at Meskel Square this morning condemned terrorist TPLF attack on women and children and unjust pressure and interference of foreign countries on Ethiopia.

The protesters on the occasion chanted “Let Peace Prevail, Stop violence against Women & Children” and “the Silence by the international community about the atrocities is not Right.”

The terrorist TPLF has reportedly committed attacks on women and children in Amhara and Afar regions that caused public anger where the international community, including rights groups and media outlets on the contrary didn’t give proper attention and coverage, protesters stated.

Participants of the rally have urged the international community to denounce the act and take the necessary measures against the perpetrators.

The demonstrators have also chanted “#NoMore” voicing against unjust pressure and interference of foreign countries in Ethiopia’s internal affairs.

Senior government officials and large crowds have attended the public rally.