Ethiopia, Pakistan Have Good Relations in Commercial, Trade Spheres, Says Pakistani Ambassador

December 18/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Pakistan have good relations in commercial and trade domains and the ties would further expand with time, Pakistani Ambassador to Ethiopia said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Shazab Abbas said Pakistan has a longstanding relationship with Ethiopia in multifaceted areas.

“I believe that in the coming years the relationship between the two countries would further grow faster in various areas which will be reflective of very strong commitment towards Ethiopia,” he added.

Furthermore, the ambassador stated that Pakistan and Ethiopia have good relations in commercial and trade domains.

Currently, the trade volume between the two countries is around 55 million USD. Pakistan imports agricultural products, including kidney beans, spices and coffee, and Ethiopia imports steel products and agricultural products from Pakistan.

Abbas is very confident that relations in the economic and trade domains would further expand with time.

At multilateral forums, the two countries have very firm commitment to support each other, especially at UN level, he pointed out.

In the past, Ethiopia supported the candidature of Pakistan for UNSC non-permanent membership and this time the Government of Pakistan expressed full support to your candidature for the post of UNIDO Director General, the ambassador stated.

He further said, “We support the Ethiopia government’s efforts to promote South-South Cooperation and G-77 levels cooperation at various forums being member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Therefore, Ethiopia and Pakistan are closely working at international fora.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have met in the past at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

And, the Pakistani PM also met with President Sahle-Work Zewde at UN General Assembly, where the two sides expressed firm commitment to strengthen the existing level of ties and expand people-to-people relation.