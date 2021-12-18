Abiy Commends Erdogan for Sustaining Platform to Advance Cooperation between Turkey and Africa

December 18/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for sustaining a platform that continues to advance cooperation between Turkey and Africa.

“I commend President Erdogan for sustaining a platform that continues to advance and promote mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkey and African countries,” the premier twitted.

He added that this summit is an important mechanism for development cooperation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been participating at the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein, who attended the meeting, said the growing constructive engagement of Turkey in Africa since the inception of Turkey-Africa Partnership is based on mutual benefit, trust, respect.

He also appreciated the active role of Turkey in Africa’s foreign direct investment, human resources development and infrastructure, which would contribute to Africa’s economic and social development, as per Agenda 2063 of the African Union.