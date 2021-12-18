PM Abiy Participating 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul

December 18/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been participating at the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, Turkey.

The premier arrived in Istanbul on Friday with his delegation to partake in the summit organized under the theme: “Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity.”

The main themes of the two – day summit is peace, security and justice; Human-focused development; and Strong and sustainable growth.

Prime Minister Abiy on Friday had conferred with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Summit.