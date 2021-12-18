Germany Announces 80.6 Mil Euros Grant to Ethiopia

December 18/2021 (ENA) The government of Germany has announced a grant of 80.6 million euros to Ethiopia for the execution of food security and other development programs, Ministry of Finance said.



Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide conferred with the Ambassador of Germany to Ethiopia, Stephan Auera on Friday on the existing bilateral economic development cooperation between the two countries.

During the occasion, Ambassador Auera announced that Germany will provide 80.6 million Euros to support Ethiopia.

The fund will be used for the execution of development programs and projects designed on food security, good governance, land use, agricultural mechanization and drought mitigation efforts, Ministry of Finance said.