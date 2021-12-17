Ethiopian Coalition Forces Control Mersa, Girana Towns

The Ethiopian coalition forces are marching forward after taking control of Mersa and Girana towns of Amhara region, according to Government Communication Service.

Recalling that the coalition forces had earlier taken control of areas around the high mountains of Zobel at Qobo front under the Operation for National Unity in Diversity, the statement said the forces have now extended their control by additionally taking over higher locations across the Northern Raya direction.

The forces, which had already liberated areas around Gura Worke, have now fully controlled higher positions of Gura Worke, it added.

They are now closing on Woldiya town.

The coalition forces that had liberated Wuchale town have now fully taken control of Wuchale Woreda and captured the towns of Wurgesa, Libso, Grana, Mersa, Kilo, and the high mountain ranges of Harbu Woreda in North Wollo Zone.

In the offensive attacks, the heroic coalition of Ethiopian forces have completely destroyed the enemy force that was amassed between Wuchale and Wurgessa towns with the support of the Ethiopian Air Force.

According to the statement, the coalition forces are marching forward to destroy the enemy that is encircled between the towns of Woldiya and Hara.