UNHRC Rep. Welcomes JIT Report , Opposes Foreign Interference in Ethiopia’s Affairs

December 17/2021/ENA/ Member States of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) have welcomed the efforts being exerted by the government of Ethiopia to cooperate for joint investigation into the alleged violations of human rights in connection with Tigray conflict.



It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had conducted an independent joint investigation on the alleged violation of human rights in the Northern part of Ethiopia.

The government of Ethiopia has agreed to implement the recommendation of the joint UN-EHRC investigation on the alleged violations of human rights.

However, the UN Human Rights Council today held a special session following an official request made by the European Union.

During the occasion, member states of the Council have welcomed the efforts being exerted by the government of Ethiopia to implement the recommendations of JIT.

Representative of Russia expressed his country’s opposition on the consistent attempts to politicize Ethiopia’s situation in the human rights council stating that such approach will not bring solutions to political and military crisis in the country.

The government of Ethiopia is successfully cooperating with international human right mechanisms, he said adding that “This can be seen from the professional and impartial work of human right commission.”

“We believe in principle that African problems need African solutions. We support the mediation efforts of the African Union (AU) and we consistently reject any imposition of unilateral approaches.”

Representative of Indonesia on her part expressed her hope that the conflict in Ethiopia resolves peacefully by emphasizing the need to respect Ethiopia’s sovereignty, unity, political independence and territorial integrity.

Indonesia welcomes the ongoing efforts by the Ethiopian government in pursuing accountability for all party involved in the violation of human right and also noted the effort to implement recommendations made by joint investigation team, particularly the establishment of the high level ministerial task force.

“The international community must first and foremost support national and regional effort and initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ethiopia peacefully,” she said.

Indian Representative on his part appreciated the government of Ethiopia for the recognizing and accepting the JIT report as an important document that could compliment with ongoing effort to address the allegations of human right violations and abuses.”

“We encourage African solutions for African problems,” he said adding that India reiterates its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

The representative of China said the current situation in Ethiopia is the result of political, ethnic, historical and multiple effects. “We see the solution from within.”

He stressed that the international community should provide constructive support to Ethiopia in this regard.

The efforts to propose country specific mechanism on Ethiopia is an attempt to intervene on Ethiopia’s internal affairs which undermine sovereignty and territorial integrity and intensify contradictions and complicate effects to the situation, he said.

“We are seriously concerned about the behavior of relevant countries and urge them to immediately stop their wrong practices.”

China is ready to work with the international community in support of development efforts of the Ethiopian people.

Philippine Representatives on his part acknowledged the Ethiopian government cooperation with joint investigation team.

“We further acknowledge the ongoing effort by its national accountability and task force to hold perpetrators to account to address recommendation in the joint report,” he added.