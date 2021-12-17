Pro-TPLF Diaspora Tigrayans Direct Financial Beneficiaries of Group, Says U.S-based Tigrayan

December 17/2021/ENA/ Most pro-TPLF Diaspora Tigrayans are sticking with the terrorist group because they have been direct financial beneficiaries and the elimination of the insurgent group means ending their source of income, a U.S-based Tigrayan revealed.



Despite the countless evil acts of TPLF during its 27 years rule, the group has many Tigrayan supporters abroad.

In an interview with Oromia Broadcasting Network, Binyam Gebretsadik, a Tigrayan who lives in USA, said the primary reason for this is their strong association with the TPLF group which has been directly benefiting them.

“Those people who say this is a war against Tigrayans have been benefiting from the TPLF directly,” he noted.

So, the elimination of TPLF means their financial resource would be cut, he stated, adding that the primary reason why most Tegarus/Tigrayans, especially in the diaspora, support is because the TPLF is their source of finance.

For Binyam, the other critical factor for supporting the TPLF is the group’s relentless effort to brainwash Tigrayans.

The pro-TPLF brainwashing media have been telling them that the Ethiopian government, backed by the rest of Ethiopians, is trying to wipe them out and genocide has been taking place in the region.

“I never supported the TPLF since the get-go. But I used to trust the Western media a lot. Watching them disseminate false information or reporting in a very biased way against the truth these days, however, made me doubt their credibility,” he added.

Commenting about the responsible body for the current conflict in Ethiopia, Binyam said it is the terrorist TPLF which committed heinous attacks on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force (NDF) and summarily executed members of the NDF.

According to him, the international community has paid no attention to the effort of PM Abiy to bring the group to a negotiating table and his unimaginable tolerance to the insurgent group.

Had Tigray been a state in the US and attacked the national army, would President Biden have sent diplomats to negotiate? Binyam asked, adding that “this is just a no-brainer.”

“The same way, the Ethiopian Prime Minister has the responsibility to protect the homeland and when the Northern Command of his defense force was attacked, he has the authority and responsibility to respond accordingly,” he stressed.

Asked about the recent statement of the TPLF that it made tactical retreat to Tigray, he said the statement is “laughable” and deception has always been the true nature of the group.