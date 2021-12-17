Ethiopia Appreciates Turkey’s Role in Africa’s Development

Addis Ababa December 17/2021/ENA/ The active role of Turkey in Africa’s foreign direct investment, human resource development, and infrastructure is commendable, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussein said.



An Ethiopian delegation led by the State Minister has attended the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of Turkey – Africa Partnership Summit.

In his remarks, the State Minister underscored the growing constructive engagement of Turkey in Africa since the inception of Turkey – Africa Partnership based on mutual benefit, mutual trust, and respect.

He also appreciated the active role of Turkey in Africa’s foreign direct investment, human resource development, and infrastructure, which would contribute to Africa’s economic and social development, as per the Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

The State Minister called upon Turkey and other partners to support Africa’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery in the areas of agricultural modernization, industrialization, infrastructure development, and technology transfer.

The two-day Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit is also expected to be kicked of today in the Istanbul Congress Center.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Istanbul today to participate in the two-day Summit.

The main themes of the summit will be peace, security and justice; Human-focused development; and Strong and sustainable growth.