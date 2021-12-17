PM Abiy Arrives in Istanbul to Participate in Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit

December 17/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey to participate in the two-day third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.





According to Office of the Prime Minister, Abiy arrived in Istanbul today with his delegation to participate in the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit organized under the the theme: “Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity.”

The two-day Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit is expected to be kicked of on Friday in the Istanbul Congress Center under the auspices of Presidency of the Turkish Republic.

The main themes of the summit will be peace, security and justice; Human-focused development; and Strong and sustainable growth.

It is expected that the 3rd Summit will adopt capacity building trainings, including increase of judicial cooperation and relations between judicial institutions, including training cooperation and support, particularly when related to terrorist offenses, as well as security cooperation agreements to increase training cooperation on combating drug-related crimes, and vocational and technical education, according to a statement from AUC.

The Summit is also expected to adopt the “Turkey-Africa Partnership Joint Action Plan 2021-2026″, which contains concrete actions to be implemented jointly by Turkey, the African Union and its Member States, AUC further pointed out.

The strategic cooperation areas that the Turkey and Africa will be engaging after the meeting will be peace, security and governance; trade, investment and industry; education, youth and women development.