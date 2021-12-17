UNHRC Call to Hold Special Session On Ethiopia Attempts to Discredit, Disqualify JIT Report

December 17/2021 (ENA) The UN Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) call to hold a special session on Ethiopia is an attempt to discredit and disqualify the joint investigation conducted by Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Expert said.



It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had conducted an independent joint investigation on the alleged violation of human rights abuse in the Northern part of Ethiopia.

The government of Ethiopia has already agreed to implement the recommendation of the joint UN-EHRC investigation on the violation of human rights abuse in the Northern part of Ethiopia.

However, the UN Human Rights Council called to hold a special session on Ethiopia by disregarding the ongoing efforts being made by the government of Ethiopia to applying the recommendations.

The Council will hold a special session today following an official request submitted on 13 December by the European Union.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Legal and International Security Expert Based in the UK, Blen Mamo said such call by the Council to hold special session on human rights in Ethiopia is obviously “political motivated and unnecessary.”

A report was released by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) recently stating that there is no evidence of genocide in Tigray, there is no evidence of using food as a weapon of war.

The report has also totally disproved the terrorist TPLF’s propaganda that has been fueled by western media, she stated.

Blen said “they are trying to discredit and disqualify that effort and calling for other separate one which in effect. They are calling for the dismissal of EHRC for taking part in such investigation and call UN Human Rights Council to conduct separate investigation all by its own.”

She indicated that it is an attempt to isolate Ethiopian Human Rights Commission from engaging in this investigation and it is also an attempt discredit and disqualify the former joint investigation that have been conducted by EHRC and the OHCHR.

Noting that a single bullet has been fired in Tigray region since June 2021, the experts said the conflict has been taking place in Amhara and Afar regions as TPLF continued with its aggression by rejecting the ceasefire decelerated by the government of Ethiopia.

The terrorist TPLF has committed horrendous human rights abuse and violations, mass killing and massacre in the regions which could be qualified as genocide to be honest, she added.

“We are witnessing all these crimes. Such call by UN Human Rights Commission disregard such crimes committed by the terrorist TPLF which is an indication of unconditional diplomatic and propaganda support have been provided to the TPLF for the past one year,” Blen added.

“If it was genuine concern we would have seen such call including the atrocities committed by the terrorist TPLF in Amhara and Afar regions but it only targeted Tigray. This is nothing rather than political motivated attempt to discredit, humiliate and abuse the Ethiopian government.”

Ethiopia once again is perplexed and saddened by the regrettable situation that is unfolding at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, it was indicated.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to support the implementation of the joint investigation recommendations made by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, and to encourage ongoing independent investigations in Ethiopia.