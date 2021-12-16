PM Abiy Says We welcome Ethiopians in Diaspora for Great Ethiopian Home Coming

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said “we welcome Ethiopians in the Diaspora for the Great Ethiopian Home Coming.”

“As the holiday season is upon us and our friends in the diplomatic community in Ethiopia depart to celebrate the season with their families, we welcome Ethiopians in the Diaspora for the Great Ethiopian Home Coming,” Abiy Tweeted.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopians all over the world to join the Great Ethiopian Home Coming Challenge.

As the Ethiopian Christmas approaching, one million Ethiopians are expected to come home by January 7, 2022.