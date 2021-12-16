President of South Sudan Reaffirms Solidarity With Ethiopia

The President of South Sudan Salva Kiir reaffirmed that South Sudan will always stand in defense of Ethiopia’s peace, stability, security, and territorial integrity.

The President made the remark during his discussion with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen in Juba.

Demeke had been in Juba on Thursday for a one-day visit to South Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He had a fruitful discussion with President Salva Kiir on bilateral issues of common concern.

The discussion between the two high-level officials reviewed the longstanding relationship between the two countries with commitments to further cement it with extended engagements.

During the occasion, President Salva Kiir reaffirmed to the Deputy prime Minister and Foreign Minister that South Sudan will always stand in defense of Ethiopia’s peace, stability, security, and territorial integrity.

He said South Sudan would never accept undue interferences in the domestic affairs of Ethiopia and expressed his firm belief in Ethiopia’s capacity to solve its own problems through its own initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke on his part, had briefed the President on the rationale of launching the law enforcement operation and subsequent conflict that was imposed on the government by the terrorist TPLF.

He also briefed the situations in the northern part of the country and the humanitarian supply to affected people by the conflict.

He said the reality on the ground is changing with new battlefield gains by the Ethiopian joint forces.

He also spoke in detail about the planned all-inclusive dialogue with stakeholders to return peace to Ethiopia.

The Deputy Prime Minister returned home after his successful one-day visit to South Sudan visit.