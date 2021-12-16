Draft Proclamation for Establishment of Dialogue Commission Referred to Standing Committee

Addis Ababa December 16/2021/ENA/ The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) referred today the draft proclamation for the establishment of Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission to the pertinent standing committee for further inspection.



During the 2nd regular meeting, Chief Whip Tesfaye Beljige said the proclamation would help to further strengthen national unity in diversity.

He noted that there are, however, differences of opinion and disagreement among various leaders and segments of the society on the most fundamental issues about Ethiopia.

Therefore, it is necessary to resolve the differences and disagreements through a broad-based inclusive public dialogue, Tesfaye added.

Holding inclusive national dialogue is important to bolster national consensus and cultivate culture of trust as well as work together on critical national issues and mend degraded societal values.

According to him, legitimacy and credibility of a national dialogue is contingent upon the capability and impartiality of the entity that facilitates and leads the deliberations, among others.

Therefore, it has become necessary to establish an institution with widespread legitimacy that could coordinate and lead the deliberations capably and impartially.

Other members of the House on their part described the draft proclamation as historical and demonstrative of the commitment of the government to bring tolerance and harmony.

The main objective of the establishment of the commission is to facilitate consultation between the various segments of the society by identifying the root causes of the differences on fundamental national issues and identify the topic on which the discussion will take place.

It is also aimed at laying the social and political foundations on the basis of which current problems can be solved in a sustainable manner and ensure lasting peace.

The Council of Ministers referred the draft proclamation to the House of People’s Representatives for approval at the beginning of this month.