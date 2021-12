December 16/2021/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde has arrived in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, for an official visit.

During her stay, the president is expected to discuss with officials of Côte d’Ivoire on current situation in Ethiopia and on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

She will also meet the Ethiopian community as well as the officials of the African Development Bank.