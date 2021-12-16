Turkey –Africa High Level Summit To Be Held This Weekend

December 16/2021/ENA/ The 3rd Africa-Turkey summit will he held on the 18th of December with a view to enhancing partnership for common development and prosperity.

According to the AU, the main themes of the high level meeting will be peace, security and justice; Human-focused development; and Strong and sustainable growth.

On the margin of the Summit, a parallel session on health under the theme “Mobilizing Potentials for African Health Needs in the Pandemic and Post-Pandemic Era” will be organized by Ministers of Health and heads of delegation from Africa, representing the Continent and the African Union and the Minister of Health of the Republic of Turkey on17 December.

The Summit will be officiated by high level AU officials including current AU chairperson Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chairperson of the AU, Moussa Faki Mahamat, AU announced in a press release.

After the summit the themes discussed will be implemented under five strategic cooperation areas through a Joint Action Plan for the period 2021- 2026 leading up to the next Summit.

The strategic cooperation areas that the Turkey and Africa will be engaging after the meeting will be peace, security and governance; trade, investment and industry; education, youth and women development.

Infrastructure development and agriculture; and promoting resilient health systems will also be areas of cooperation by the two sides.

The Africa-Turkey partnership was formalized in the 2008 Istanbul Summit.

It is to be recalled that during the second Africa-Turkey Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on November 2014, the Malabo Declaration was adopted.