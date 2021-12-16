Ethiopia calls on Africans to Protest UN Human Rights Council Special Session on Ethiopia

December 16/2021/ENA/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia called on ambassadors of African countries in Addis Ababa to protest the UN Human Rights Council’s call to hold a special session on Ethiopia.





The call is politically motivated and ignores all the Ethiopian government’s commitment to applying the recommendations of the joint UN-EHRC investigative report on the alleged human rights abuses in Tigray.

The Director-General of Neighboring Countries and IGAD affairs at Ministry, Ambassador Fissaha Shawel, and the Director-General for International Organizations, Yoseph Kassye, made the call during their discussion with African Ambassadors.

Ambassador Fisseha also spoke in detail about the wanton destruction of human lives and properties in the Amhara and Afar regions that were under the TPLF occupation.

According to Ambassador Fissaha, some countries and renowned mainstream media outlets have continued to misinform the public and tarnish the image of Ethiopia.

Supporters of the terrorist group have attempted to delegitimize and undermine the government of Ethiopia, he added.

Yoseph Kassye, on his part, said Africans should continue to be committed to the principle of delivering African solutions to African problems.

He said African countries need to jointly resist undue external pressures and attempts to meddle in their domestic affairs.

Yoseph finally appreciated the participation of some Africans in the #NoMore rallies in various cities, calling on all Africans to join the movement.

The meeting came to an end following discussions based on comments forwarded from the ambassadors, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.