Ethiopians, Friends of Ethiopia in Den Haag, Netherlands join #NoMore Movement

December 16/2021/ENA/ Ethiopians, people of Ethiopian origin, and friends of Ethiopia in Den Haag, the Netherlands, have staged a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday as part of the #NoMore movement that protests undue interventions in the domestic affairs of Ethiopia.

#NoMore is a campaign being held across the globe with the core objective of opposing the interference of some western nations in the affairs of African countries, media disinformation campaign and diplomatic propaganda against the continent in general, and the “Horn of Africa” in particular.

Currently, citizens from several African countries including Ethiopia have been participating in the ongoing campaign across the globe.

The demonstrators opposed economic and political pressures that some corners have continued to make Ethiopia give in to unfair demands, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They have also condemned the substandard stories of some notable media outlets on Ethiopia that kept on circulating misinformation about the country and its government with malicious intent.

Participants have also echoed the idea that proposes Africa to have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has recently reaffirmed his resolve to stand by his African colleagues in their quest for a permanent seat for the continent at the UNSC.