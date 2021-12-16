Federal Police Arrests Three Journalists Linked with Shene Terrorist Group

December 16/2021/ENA/ Ethiopian Federal Police says it has arrested three journalists who were working to promote the terrorist Shene in the West Shoa Zone of Oromia Regional State.



The first suspect arrested by the police was an Associated Press journalist, Amir Aman, the second suspect, Cameraman, Thomas Ingida and the third FBC journalist Addisu Muluneh.

According to Police, the journalists were engaged in promoting the terrorist Shene worldwide from Mida Kegn District to Kenya with a payment of large sum of money.

The journalists have documented the military activities of the terrorist group by filming and conducting interviews, police said.

It has also confirmed that they have sent information to an Egyptian, Khalid Kaziha, East African correspondent of Associated Press in Kenya.

The suspects were given assignment to film the activities of the terrorist Shene and disseminate the issue via the international media outlet Associated Press by communicating with the Egyptian journalist.