US Waging Hybrid Warfare Against Ethiopia: Award-Winning American Journalist

December 15/2021/ENA/ The US is waging hybrid warfare against Ethiopia, independent journalist, Ann Garrison said.



In an exclusive with ENA, Garrison said the US is waging hybrid warfare against Ethiopia because they don’t like the alliance between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Somali President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo.

The United States is very unsettled by the alliance between those three leaders in the Horn of Africa, the largest and most powerful nations in the region.

Unfortunately the United States government does not like independence, she added.

Garrison said the United States is such a highly militarized society that even apart from its neo-colonial and economic interests, it is motivated and has a kind of momentum to dominate the world militarily.

In the case of Ethiopia, equally bad is the alarming claim that there is a Tigray genocide going on, she noted, adding that CNN has been the worst about this.

According to international law, a military intervention is supposed to be organized if there is a genocide going on and there is no other way to stop it but legally. That is of course the business of the UN Security Council, the journalist explained.

“I don’t think there’s any chance that the security council will pass any kind of resolution designating what is happening in Tigray to be a genocide because according to international law that would require an intervention.”

China and Russia have made it clear all along that the African Union considers this as Ethiopian affairs, and they think Ethiopians and Eritreans and the other peoples of the Horn should solve their own problems and should be left to work out their own solutions, Garrison stressed.

They have expressed in the debates over and over again in African solutions for African problems.

She said the U.S takes it upon itself to make such decisions and designations. The only sort of good news was that in the executive branch in the State Department they decided that they were not going to call it genocide yet.

“They would leave room instead for diplomacy. But it’s hard to understand why they think this is their business in the first place. It’s a civil conflict. Why does the US has to make some kind of decision or determination? But that is what the US does. It decides that everybody’s business is its business,” the journalist explained.

According to her, the United States takes this very paternalistic attitude that it is its job to go all over the world and ensure human rights when in fact it does the exact opposite.

Speaking about sanctions on Ethiopia, she said they are going to impact the people there and one thing about sanctions that has been studied and proven is that they affect the civilian population, poor people, and the middle class more than anyone else.

Furthermore, the journalist mentioned the over and over stated claim that humanitarian aid is not being allowed and the Ethiopian National Defense Force under the Ethiopian government authorities is blocking humanitarian aid convoys.

“But you know as well as I do that the vast majority of the trucks that have gone in there recently at least have disappeared. I wrote a piece about this for the Black Agenda Report: Ethiopia – the case of the vanishing food aid tracks,” she added.

San Francisco Bay Area journalist Ann Garrison is a Contributing Editor at Black Agenda Report and a contributor to the San Francisco Bay View, Black Star News, Counterpunch, Global Research and Pacifica Radio.

In March 2014 she was awarded the Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize for promoting peace in the Great Lakes Region of Africa through her reporting.