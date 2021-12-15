Agency Says Working Hard to Achieve Goals Set with Coming of Diaspora

December 15/2021/ENA/ The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency said that it has been working hard to meet the diplomatic, social and economic goals associated with the coming of Ethiopian diaspora to their home country.



Briefing journalists today, Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Deputy Director-General Mohammed Endris said the agency has been mobilizing the diaspora to come to Ethiopia.

The coming of 1 million Ethiopian Diaspora has a great implication in sending a message to the international community about the realities in the country, he added.

It has diplomatic, social and economic goals, Mohammed said, adding that a national committee has been established to manage and realize the diplomatic and economic objectives of the campaign.

The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency has a secretariat role in the committee and it has been closely working with the respective ministries and stakeholders in facilitating issues related with visa, charter flights, bookings, and security issues, among others.

The national committee has been identifying the activities to be done and events to be organized by the diaspora during their stay in Ethiopia, it was learned.

Tour and travel will also be arranged for the diaspora to visit IDPs, areas destroyed by terrorist TPLF and tourism sites in different parts of the country.

According to him, the services sector like hotel and others are ready to provide affordable services to the diaspora.

The deputy director-general said the open invitation for the Ethiopia Diaspora to visit Ethiopia is also open for Africans and friends of Ethiopia.