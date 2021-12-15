Bangladesh Asked to Vote against UNHRC Special Session on Ethiopia, Outcome

December 15/2021/ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to India Tizita Mulugeta has requested Bangladesh, which is a member of UNHRC, to vote against UNHRC special session on Ethiopia and its politically motivated outcome.



Following her fruitful discussion with Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India, the ambassador noted the longstanding relationship between the two countries and underscored the need to further cement it.

She also recalled the draft air service agreement and requested the Bangladesh government to work diligently for its approval and implementation to strengthen economic and people-to-people relations between Ethiopia and Bangladesh.

During the meeting the ambassador also briefed the deputy high commissioner about the current developments in Ethiopia and expressed Ethiopia’s disappointment at the UNHRC call of a special session on Ethiopia.

The Government of Ethiopia has already agreed to implement the recommendation of the joint UN-EHRC investigation on the violation of human rights abuse in the northern part of Ethiopia, she added.

In this regard, Ambassador Tizita requested the Bangladesh government to consider the matter seriously and vote against the special session and its politically motivated outcome.

She further explained the humanitarian aid delivery effort of the government, the egregious atrocities, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure by the TPLF terrorist force in the Amhara and Afar regions.

Deputy High Commissioner Nural Islam thanked the ambassador for the precise overview of the issues discussed and appreciated the Ethiopian government’s commitment to investigating alleged human rights abuses and addressing much-needed humanitarian assistance to those in need.