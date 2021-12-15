Africa’s Bid for Permanent Seat at UNSC Part of Struggle to Realize Fair World: Expert

December 15/2021 /ENA/ Africa’s bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council is part of the struggle to create a new and fair world by changing the course of Western philosophy, according an expert.



Recently, Senegalese President Macky Sall and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced the “unfair” representation of Africa in the UN Security Council, regretting that no African country is a permanent member.

Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, has also joined other African leaders in calling for an African country to be included in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Professor of African politics and history at the University of New York in USA, Shimelis Bonsa said Africa’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council is part of the struggle to realize fairness in the world.

Shimelis stressed that Ethiopia should continue its struggle to liberate Africans from all forms of oppression and maintain its historic place in the continent.

Citing that the demand for African nations to have a permanent seat at the UN Security Council has a long history, he said African freedom fighters and forefathers had fought for Africa`s permanent seat at the UNSC as a question of fairness and equality.

The Security Council from its establishment was set up to protect the interests of the winners of World War II and it denies representation of the rest of the world, according to the expert.

He said the resurgence of Africa’s struggle for a permanent seat at the UNSC is now a viable option in light of the realities of the world.

Taking the current global political alignment in to consideration, the request for Africa`s permanent seat at the UNSC is more likely to be accepted, the expert indicated.

He noted that the current struggle for justice and equality by Africans with the theme “We must decide our destiny by our own” will intensify the struggle to secure a permanent seat in the council.

“The movement must be seen as part of the struggle to create a new and fair world by changing the course of Western philosophy,” he affirmed.

African countries should strengthen their ongoing efforts to create economic and political integration through various ways including the implementation of free trade as it provides the continent a strong and shared vision of development, he underlined.