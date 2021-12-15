COVID-19 Creates Opportunity to Build New Public Health Order – AUC Chairperson

Addis Ababa December 15/2021 /ENA/ COVID-19 has created a historic opportunity to build a new public health order that can effectively guard against future health crises, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat said.



Speaking at the inaugural conference that kicked off on Tuesday in Addis Ababa to discuss on Public Health in Africa, the chairperson said the African continent has not been spared from the devastating effects of COVID-19.

According to him many have fallen sick, pushing African health systems to their limits.

The economic damage caused by COVID-19 has left many jobless, hungry and vulnerable, he added.

Despite all this, Africa has great hopes for the future, AUC chairperson said.

“I would like to assure you today that African Union Commission stands firm in our resolve to bolster manufacturing capacity for vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics,” he said adding that This inaugural conference on Public Health in Africa is a first step in making this a reality.

He also reiterated that Africa will create a new benchmark for collective effort and participation as it advance public health and practice, education, training, and research in Africa, for Africa.

The Africa CDC and African Union have created this conference to provide a unique platform that brings together the best and brightest minds in public health in Africa to gather in service of this larger goal.

Over the coming days, experts from across the continent and beyond are expected to provide useful issues on topics that are vital to Africa’s continued prosperity and improved health status.