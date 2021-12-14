DPM Demeke Urges African Countries to Design Inclusive Dev’t Policies to Avert Challenges of Conflict

December 14,2021 (ENA) African countries have to exert efforts to avert their security challenges by designing inclusive development policies that focus on rights of the youth and women in line with the principle of African solution to African problem, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen urged.

Demeke made the remark at the webinar meeting of the 1055th African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) held under the title of “Integration of Peace, Security and Development in Africa.”

Representatives of the African Development Bank, NEPAD, and United Nations were present at the webinar chaired by Ethiopia, Chair of the PSC for the month, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his opening remark, Deputy PM said peace, security and development are the priority agenda in Africa, noting that terrorism, coup, civil war and uneven wealth distribution are some of the challenges of security.

These challenges have been hindering the effective implementation of development projects in the continent, he stated.

Demeke stressed the need to find African solutions to African problems in order to tackle the security challenges in the continent by designing inclusive development policies that focus on rights of the youth and women.

He urged member countries to take adequate measures to avert the uneven wealth distribution, reduce unemployment, and expand economic alternatives with a view to avoiding the root causes of conflict.

Participants of the meeting for their part stated that money laundering and arms trafficking as well as corruption, foreign interference, attempts of unconstitutional regime change, climate change, and the spread of COVID-19 are some of the other challenges of security in Africa.

They stressed the need to provide financial support to countries in conflicts in order to help them end conflict and undertake peace building efforts.