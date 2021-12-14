MoFA Invites Int’l Community to Visit Liberated Areas, See Human & Property Destruction

Addis Ababa December 14/2021 /ENA/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) invited the international community today to visit areas liberated from the terrorist TPLF and see for themselves the destructions on human lives, livelihoods, and properties.



MoFA Spokesperson Dina Mufti said “we invited them to travel to the northern part of the country, especially the Amhara and Afar regions, where they will see for themselves the displacement of 1.8 million people and 8.3 million food insecure people because of the invasion of the Amhara and Afar regions by the TPLF.”

Furthermore, he noted that the terrorist group committed mass killings, looted and destroyed private and public properties in various parts of the country, especially on the northern part of Ethiopia.

According to the spokesperson, members of the international community, who visit the liberated areas, should denounce the acts of the terrorist group as they would easily see the destructions and atrocities committed by the terrorist group.

About 1,010 trucks that had entered Tigray region with humanitarian have not yet returned, Dina revealed, further noting that 203 additional trucks that transported aid to the region since November 23, 2021 faced same fate.

The spokesperson stressed that this act should be condemned by international partners.

He also criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) for remaining silent upon the destruction of so many health institutions and facilities by the terrorist group TPLF.

Similarly, Dina pointed out the surprising silence of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) upon witnessing the damages caused on Lalibela Rock Hewn Churches, the world heritage, by TPLF.

The spokesperson also stressed the sustained intensive harassment of some Western countries on Ethiopia.

Following the recent failure of the repeated calls made by some quarters evacuating from Ethiopia, he said “now some corners are lobbying for relocating conferences destined to be held in Addis Ababa.”

In this regard, some quarters are pushing the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to relocate World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-21) scheduled to be held in June,2022.

The same entities are trying to relocate the AU summit which is expected to be held in Addis Ababa in 2022, he revealed.

The spokesperson said the past three weeks have been very impressive with regard to the participation of Ethiopians, foreigners of Ethiopian descent and friends of Ethiopia all over the world in showing solidarity with the people and Government of Ethiopia.

The popular #No More Movement in almost all the continents has echoed Ethiopia’s refusal to entertain any undue interference in its domestic affairs.