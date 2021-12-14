TPLF Rejects JIT Report as It Sheds Light on Number of Truths, Misinformation: Ambassador Henok

December 14,2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF rejected the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on human rights situation in the region as it sheds light on a number of truths and misinformation circulating in the press under the influence of the group, Ethiopian Ambassador said.

In an interview with the radio station, Ambassador Henok Teferra said the TPLF rejected the joint UN-EHRC report “because this report established a number of truths.”

He said, “The joint report, which was publicly accepted by the government, was rejected by the TPLF. Why did it reject this report? Because this report established a number of truths.”

First, the report refutes the idea that the government used famine as a weapon of war. Second, it refutes the idea that there was any form of genocide that was committed in Tigray, the ambassador elaborated.

In addition, “ the report highlights that the biggest massacres that have been perpetrated in this conflict have been perpetrated by the TPLF, and in particular the MaiKadra massacre, committed at the start of the conflict, a year ago, or more over 1,000 civilians, men, women and children have been slaughtered just because they belong to a certain ethnic group.”

The report, therefore, shed light on a number of truths and misinformation circulating in the press under the influence of the TPLF, Ambassador Henok underlined.

Based on the joint report, a number of people have already been brought to justice and even sentenced by court martial for human rights abuses, according to the ambassador.

He stressed, “We take all aspects of this report seriously at the highest level, while the TPLF categorically rejects it.”