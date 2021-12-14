Ethiopian Diaspora Showing Keen Desire to Come Home: Agency

Addis Ababa December 14/2021/ENA/ The Ethiopian Diaspora is demonstrating strong desire to come to their home country following the call of the premier, according to the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.



The agency also revealed that the diaspora has so far raised over 3 million USD in just one month.

It is to be recalled that PM Abiy Ahmed invited one million Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin to come to their country during the Ethiopian Christmas season.

He also called on each of them to bring one foreign citizen.

Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Communication Director, Wondwosen Girma told ENA that the agency has been working to mobilize the diaspora to come and visit their country in collaboration with stakeholders .

The director added that a national committee has been set up to coordinate the mobilization and Ethiopian missions in various countries are exerting great effort to mobilize them.

He pointed out that members of the diaspora have shown great interest in coming to the country and those in the US and Europe are organizing themselves in 200 to 300 to take chartered flights.

According to him, their visit to the country would expose the false information being disseminated by some of the Western media.

It will also stimulate the tourism industry of the country, he noted.

The director stated that the agency has developed an online application called Ayzon.com that enables the diaspora support needy compatriots.

The number of diaspora members using the application has increased since the launch of the #No More Movement, it was learned.