Ethiopian UN Staffs Raise 50,000 USD to Support Rehabilitation Efforts

Addis Ababa December 14/2014/ENA/ An Ethiopian decent United Nations (UN) staffs in various countries have been mobilizing resources to support the rehabilitation efforts and for people displaced due to the invasion of terrorist TPLF.



In a phone interview with ENA, Yonas Aketa, and a UN staff member in South Africa said those staff members have deposited more than 55,000 USD in the Rehabilitation Bank account set up by the Ethiopian government.

Yonas, who is also a coordinator of this ongoing fundraising program at the UN, indicated that the money was raised in less than five days.

As the terrorist TPLF has advanced its encroachment to Amhara and Afar regional states in early June 2021, the invader group has brought about unfolding humanitarian crises and property destructions.

In this regard, Ethiopian Diaspora have been mobilizing resources to support the conflict affected population and the reconstruction efforts in areas liberated from the terrorist group by united forces of Ethiopia.

Similarly, an Ethiopian origins UN staff members have been following the footsteps of the Diaspora to strengthen this rehabilitation and reconstruction activities of the country, Yonas indicated.

According to him, UN workers mostly in South Sudan, Uganda, Central Africa, Mali, Congo, Liberia, Haiti, Fiji and among other countries have been committed to strengthen the rehabilitation endeavors of Ethiopia both in diplomacy and economy.

“Ethiopians working at the United Nations are expressing their determination more than ever in order to reinforce their assistance to develop their country,” he said.

According to the coordinator, most of Ethiopians working under the United Nations are ready to contribute to the development of the country on a monthly basis.