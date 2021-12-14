Preparations Completed to Respond to Disasters in Ethiopia: Deputy PM

December 14/2021 (ENA) Alongside the intensified offensive by the government against the invading enemy forces, preparations have been completed to deal with and respond to disasters in the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen said.

The National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Committee held discussion with government executives on disaster response and rehabilitation today.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy PM and Chairman of the National Committee, Demeke Mekonnen said the government of Ethiopia will undertake comprehensive activities to help people in areas liberated from the invading forces of TPLF as well as pastoralist areas affected by drought.

To provide immediate access to basic services in areas liberated from the terrorist TPLF forces, Demeke emphasized that each sector should be fully prepared in this regard.

He said in order to make farmers enter into summer farming, provision of various agricultural inputs in areas where irrigation is available will be enhanced.

Demeke further stated Ethiopia is vulnerable to natural and man-made disasters due to its geographical location and various political, economic and social conditions.

He said the executive bodies should work together to respond to natural and man-made disasters in the country.

Finally, the National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Committee set directions to government executive bodies on ways to efficiently response to disasters and rehabilitation activities.