Terrorist TPLF Loots Entire Properties of Chinese Chipboard Factory in Kombolcha

Addis Ababa December 12/2021/ENA/ The Chinese Chipboard factory, ETWOOD PLC, located in the Ethiopia’s industrial town of Kombolcha, Amhara Regional State, has been completely looted by the terrorist TPLF.



The terrorist group had fully looted all the machineries of the factory, situated in Kombolcha Industrial Park.

The group had destroyed and looted several public and private properties during its invasion of Amhara and Afar regions with an objective to dismantle Ethiopia.

The terrorist TPLF had also deliberately ruined public service providing facilities, infrastructures, industries, private companies, as well as private residential in all areas it occupied by invasion.

The industrial town Kombolcha is one of the areas enormously damaged and looted by the group.

During a visit conducted at Kombolacha Industry Park today by a team of Ministry of Industry it was indicated that the Chinese Chipboard factory, ETWWOD, that was established with an outlay of 239 million Birr, has been completely looted by the terrorist TPLF.

According to the team, the terrorist group had fully looted all the machineries and destroyed other properties of the factory, which had created jobs for more than 300 Ethiopians.

Chemical and Input Industries senior expert at the Ministry, Mohammad Teyib said that ETWOOD Manufacturing PLC, which commenced operation one year ago, was exporting wood products like MDF and Hardboard to foreign markets.

Similarly, the other Chinese company, HUAXU Textile Industrial PLC, has also lost all its machineries and other input materials due to the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF.

According to officials of the company, the group had looted and destroyed 60 million Birr worth of properties of the company.

In addition to public service providing facilities, the group had been engaged in looting of large infrastructures and companies owned by foreign investors as well as destroyed properties that it was unable to transport.

The purpose is to tarnish Ethiopia’s economic relations and cooperation with various countries so as to deprive the nation’s benefits from the sectors.