Nepalese Foreign Secretary Says Ethiopia Is Capable to Resolve Its Challenges

Addis Ababa December 12/2021/ENA/ Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal said Ethiopia has the ability and wisdom to resolve the conflict and to continue its previous development trajectory in both political and economic sectors.



Nepalese Foreign Secretary made the remark during his discussion with Ethiopian Ambassador to Nepal, Tizita Mulugeta, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion, Ambassador Tizita reiterated that the bilateral diplomatic relation between Ethiopia and Nepal goes back to 1971.

The two countries have worked in close cooperation and good faith on bilateral and multilateral forums on issues of common interest, the Ambassador mentioned.

She also briefed the Foreign Secretary on the prevailing political situation of Ethiopia and explained measures being taken by the Ethiopian government to end the conflict and ensure sustainable peace and security in the country.

The terrorist TPLF has committed unabated attacks targeting civilians in Amhara and Afar region which proves its utter disregard for peace in Ethiopia, the Ambassador underlined.

Highlighting the consistent commitment of the Ethiopian Government to peace, Ambassador Tizita requested the Nepalese Government to continue supporting Ethiopia’s consistent effort for peace and security at multilateral forums.

The Nepalese government will continue to work in close cooperation on matters of common interest both at bilateral and multilateral levels, the Foreign Secretary said.