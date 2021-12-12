Ethiopians in UK Raise 370,000 Pounds to Support IDP in Amhara, Afar Regions

Addis Ababa December12/2021/ENA/The Ethiopian Embassy in the UK in collaboration with the “Defend Ethiopia UK Taskforce” had held a fundraising event to support displaced people in Afar and Amhara regions.

During the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador to the UK, Teferi Meles thanked Ethiopians and people of Ethiopian origin in the UK for gathering 370,000 Pounds so far to support IDP’s created by the TPLF’s invasions of the two regions.

On behalf of Defend Ethiopia UK Taskforce, Zelalem Tesema appreciated the joint Ethiopian forces and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for liberating occupied areas by the terrorist TPLF.

He has also pledged to continue supporting IDP’s in Amhara and Afar regions, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopians and people of Ethiopian origin across the globe have been organizing fundraising events to support displaced people in Amhara and Afar regions due to the invasion of terrorist TPLF.