Nepal Expresses Keenness to Enhance Cooperation with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 12/2021/ENA/ The President of Nepal, Bidhya Devi Bhandari has expressed his country’s keenness to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia.



Ethiopian Ambassador to Nepal, Tizita Mulugeta has presented her Letter of Credence to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at Shital Niwas, Kathmandu, according to Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion the two sides have discussed on ways to strengthen the bilateral cooperation of the countries.

President Bhandari affirmed Nepalese commitment to work with Ethiopia in various sectors.

The bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Nepal in political, economic and social sectors should focus on areas that would help to improve the livelihood of people in the two countries, the president underlined.

Ambassador Tizita for her part briefed the president about the current situation in Ethiopia.

Tizita said Ethiopia is highly enthusiastic to enhance the multifaceted relations with Nepal in bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador extended gratitude to the government of Nepal for its principled support rendered to Ethiopia in various multilateral forums.

She also expressed her hope that the Nepalese government will continue its enhanced support in such forums.