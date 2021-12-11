Ethiopians, Friends of Ethiopia Stage #NoMore Rally in Djibouti

Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia in Djibouti organized a rally on Friday as part of #NoMore campaign which has become a popular movement against Western intervention.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the protesters have also raised funds to support the joint Ethiopian forces and civilians displaced by the terrorist TPLF.

Participants at the rally condemned the meddling of some Western countries in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and urged the international media to stop propagating fabricated news.

At the rally, they chanted “No More Lies,” “No More Fake News,” “Stop Silencing African Voices,” and stated that they support the elected Ethiopian leader.

The demonstrators also expressed gratitude to the government and the people of Djibouti for their unwavering support.