Ethiopian Ambassador Urges Honorary Consuls to Promote Africa, Improve Business Ties

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to India, Tizita Mulugeta has called on African honorary consuls based in Nepal to promote Africa and improve business ties.

The ambassador met and conferred with the honorary consuls of various African countries based in Nepal on December 10th, 2021 in Kathmandu, Nepal, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The honorary consuls of Ethiopia, Mauritius, South Africa, Seychelles and Zambia were present in the lively discussion.

Tizita requested the honorary consuls to work closely and cooperatively to promote Africa to Nepalese and to enhance the economic relations which exist between Nepal and African countries.

Africa has been negatively portrayed as a dark continent by some foreign media, but Africa has a bright future with its energetic young population, she stated.

Africans are saying enough (#NoMore) to the destructive motive of external actors in their uninvited interference in the internal Affairs of African countries, the ambassador stated.

After expressing their gratitude for the ambassador’s briefing, the honorary consuls said that they are interested to make Africa visible to Nepalese by working together as a team.

The honorary consuls also pledged to fully support and participate in different humanitarian support programmes of Africa.