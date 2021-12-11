Electricity Services Restored In Dessie, Kombolcha Towns

December 11/2021 (ENA) Electricity services have been restored in Dessie, the historical capital of South Wollo Zone in Amhara region, according to Ethiopian Electric Utility.

Dessie has been without electricity since the terrorist TPLF infiltrated the city.

However, the electric service has resumed in the town on Friday night after the necessary measures were taken by the top management of Amhara Region Electric Utility, it was indicated.

All staffs including the top management of Electric Utility have been working hard to ensure that the returnees do not suffer in the dark and make their lives easier.

Moreover, the electric service has also been restored in the industrial city of Kombolcha on Friday.

Efforts are underway to repair and rebuild damaged middle and lower lines in other liberated areas, so that they can get electricity and get out of the dark, according to Ethiopian Electric Utility.