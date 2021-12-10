Some 251 Containers Looted, Vandalized from Kombolcha Dry Port

Addis Ababa, December 10,2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF has looted and vandalized 251 containers of goods that had been stored at the Kombolcha dry port, Ethiopian Shipping Transport and Logistics Services Enterprise disclosed.



Enterprise Deputy CEO for Ports and Terminal Services, Mihireteab Teklu told journalists today that the dry port has been completely looted and destroyed by the group.

During TPLF’s occupation of the town, there were some 251 containers of goods stored for customers at the port, he said.

The terrorist group looted all the goods and vandalized what it was unable to transport.

According to the deputy CEO, industrial inputs, machineries, food and drugs were among the goods in the containers.

“The 251 containers were properties of customers. Machineries, office facilities, and garage equipment of the port and terminal have also been fully looted and vandalized.”

The Kombolcha dry port, which has significant economic benefits to the nation, has been providing jobs to many citizens in addition to its annual revenue of over 50 million Birr, Mihireteab revealed.

“With an annual revenue of more than 50 million Birr, the port has been playing key role to the economic development of the country by facilitating Ethiopia’s import and export goods.”

The deputy CEO further stated that investigation will be carried out to gather complete information about the damages caused by the terrorist group.

The Kombolcha dry port is one of the 8 dry ports operating in the country under Ethiopian Shipping Transport and Logistics Services Enterprise.

Sources have revealed that so far 32 large industries in Kombolcha and Dessie towns of Amhara region as well as 4 industries in Afar region have been looted and destroyed by the terrorist TPLF.