No Objective Reason for U.S to undermine Gov’t of Ethiopia, Says American Analyst

Addis Ababa December 10/2021/ENA/ There is no objective reason for the U.S to undermine the Government of Ethiopia and Africans need to look for allies who are willing to work with common purpose, an American political and economic analyst said.



Addressing a public lecture at Addis Ababa University today, Laurence Freeman stated that people in the Biden Administration is not comfortable with the current direction Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is taking from 2018 on.

They have decided to destabilize and undermine this government because they are not able to control it, the analyst added.

If you look at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the U.S should have praised the dam as it is a dam for development and a dam that brings electricity to the continent. But they are not supporting development, Freeman noted.

“The U.S built nothing in Africa. They did not support the GERD and they also never recognized the election which took place in June and September. This tells us something.”

He asked: “Why did the U.S and the other West governments did not support this government when it was attacked by the terrorist group? Such are the things you have to ask.”

According to the American analyst, “there is no objective reason for the U.S to undermine the Government of Ethiopia. It is not in the interest of Americans. It is not in the interest of the foreign policies, except a geopolitical group within the U.S government.”

Freeman stated that life goes on without the West. “China is a good ally, not perfect; but good ally. It has very useful things.”

The American analyst urged Ethiopia and other African countries to unite and promote the interest of Africans and look for allies that are willing to work with common purpose.

Praising Ethiopians for their inspirational moves in realizing GERD, Freeman said “look at what you did with GERD. No one contributed to it and you don’t have the World Bank or IMF. It is an inspiration of what can be done.”