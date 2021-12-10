Council Of Ministers Passes Decisions on Establishment of Ethiopian National Consultation Commission

Addis Ababa December 10 /2021 (ENA) The Council of Ministers, in its second regular session today, discussed and passed decision on the draft proclamation enacted to establish the Ethiopian National Consultation Commission.



The Council recalled that one of the national issues that the government promised if elected during the 6th general election was to create national consensus on national issues through an inclusive national consultations and discussions.

Accordingly, the Council stated that it is necessary to establish a credible institution that can impartially lead and coordinate the inclusive national consultation in order to bring the various political elites and the general public together so as to enable them establish a common and constructive stance on the basic issues of national unity.

Hence, a draft proclamation to establish the Ethiopian National Consultation Commission was prepared and submitted to the Council of Ministers for a decision.

Therefore, the council, after deliberation on the proposed draft proclamation; has referred it to the House of Peoples’ Representatives for approval.