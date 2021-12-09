Germany Supports Economic, Political Reforms in Ethiopia: Ambassador Stephan Auer

December 9 /2021 /ENA/ The government of Germany provides the necessary supports to the ongoing economic and political reform efforts in Ethiopia, Ambassador of Germany to Ethiopia Stephan Auer underlined.



Ambassador Stephan Auer made the remark today during his discussion with Ethiopian Minister of Planning and Development, Fisum Assefa.

The Minister briefed the Ambassador about the implementation of the ten-year national development plan of the country during the occasion.

She also pointed out that the assistance being provided by development partners of Ethiopia is very substantial.

Ambassador Stephan Auer for his part recalled that Germany is Ethiopia’s development partner stating that his country provides the necessary supports to the ongoing economic and political reform efforts in Ethiopia.

He also expressed Germany’s support to the administration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ambassador Stephan further affirmed his country’s commitment to work in partnership with the government of Ethiopia.

During the discussion, the two sides have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors including investment and development programs, according to Minister of Planning and Development.