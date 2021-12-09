Gov’t Calls Int’l Community, Friends of Ethiopia to Support People Affected by Terrorist TPLF

December 9 /2021 /ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia has called on the international community, friends of Ethiopia and citizens to play their parts in the rehabilitation of victims of the terrorist TPLF in Amhara and Afar regions.



Briefing journalists today, Government Communication Service Minister Legesse Tulu said the invading terrorist group has caused immense damages on a number of public and private properties in the two regions.

Many people have been displaced due to the heinous acts of the group, he noted, adding that the Government of Ethiopia is working to rehabilitate the displaced and reconstruct infrastructures and public facilities destroyed by TPLF.

According to him, some public service providing institutions have already commenced operation in liberated areas after the necessary maintenance were made.

The minister called on neutral international institutions to investigate the damages done to people and properties in collaboration with the government.

Legesse further stated that Ethiopians have achieved remarkable victories over internal and external enemies.

Most parts of Amhara region and all parts of Afar have been liberated from the invading forces of the terrorist TPLF in the last two weeks and the terrorists are in disarray as they faced humiliated defeat, he added.

The victories are gained through the coordinated and technology backed operations of Ethiopian security forces over the terrorist groups.

However, the terrorist TPLF group had damaged and destroyed public and private properties in the invaded regions.

The minister urged Ethiopians, friends of Ethiopia and international organizations to contribute their share to the rehabilitation efforts to help the displaced persons to return home and restore destroyed properties.

Meanwhile, the coalition of Ethiopian security forces have also taken measures against the terrorist Shene group in Oromia region. Most of the members and leaders of the group have been destroyed.

Shene has been committing ethnic-based attacks on Amhara community mainly in western part of Oromia region, Legesse stated, adding that the group has also killed prominent persons and elders, including Abba Geda leaders in different parts of the region.

Operations will continue to eliminate the group, the minister said.

He called on the public to continue supporting Ethiopian security forces in various ways to maintain the unity and sovereignty of Ethiopia and eliminate the anti-peace forces once and for all.