Premier Abiy Says Had Fruitful Phone Talks with Three African Leaders

December 9 /2021 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday that he had “fruitful conversation” with presidents of Senegal, South Africa and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“My appreciation to President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC for the constructive phone discussions,” Abiy twitted.

The prime Minister also underlined Ethiopia’s commitment to cement its bilateral and continental ties with those countries.

“We will continue working on strengthening bilateral and continental relations,” he said.