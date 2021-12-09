Addis Hotels Ready to Welcome 1 mln Diaspora, Friends: Hotel Owners’ Association

December 9 /2021 /ENA/ Addis Ababa Hotels have prepared themselves to welcome the one million Ethiopian Diaspora and friends of the nation with special packages and affordable services, according to Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Association.



Last week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has invited one million Ethiopians in the diaspora and Ethiopian friends to come and celebrate Christmas in the East African nation.

According to Addis Ababa Hotel Owners’ Association, hotels in the capital are preparing to provide standard services to the Diaspora and Ethiopian friends.

Association General Manager, Amaha Bekele, said the association has discussed on the preparations with more than 175 hotels, including star-rated hotels.

With this, he said hotels have been undertaking activities with preparing special packages to provide services to all guests.

In addition to providing packages, Amaha said activities are also underway to make hotels more affordable for incoming guests.

Citing that activity is underway to enable hotels to provide quality and standard services to their guests, he further stated a task force will be set up to work with stakeholders.

Finally, he called on all residents of the capital to carry out their responsibility accordingly and welcome the guests with the Ethiopian culture of hospitality.