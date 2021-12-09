PM Holds Discussion with Leaders of UN, AUC

Addis Ababa December 9 /2021 /ENA/Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today discussed with UN Secretary General, António Guterres and the African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat .

The PM said as a founding member of both the UN and African Union, Ethiopia has been a proponent of multilateral ism rooted in respect for national sovereignty.

“I have held productive phone discussions with Antonio Guterres and Moussa Faki Mahamat on current issues,” Abiy twitted.

It is to be recalled that PM Abiy has also held extensive phone discussions on Thursday with the leaders of Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Eritrea, and South Sudan.