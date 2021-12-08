Ethiopian Coalition Forces Liberate Alem Amba, Meqdela & Goshemeda Towns

The Ethiopian Coalition Forces have liberated Alem Amba, Meqdela and Goshemeda from the terrorist TPLF group, Government Communication Service disclosed.

Ethiopian Coalition Forces have continued liberating the remaining towns on the ongoing offensive attacks carried out under “Operation for National Unity in Diversity.”

Accordingly, the Ethiopian forces have taken control of Hayk, Bistima, Basomale and Wichale towns at Dessie front. They have now been marching to Mersa, according to Government Communication Service.

In an offensive attack carried out at Tenta front, Alem Amba, Meqdela and Goshemeda towns are now liberated from the terrorist TPLF group.

The Ethiopian Coalition Forces have now been encircling and eliminating the dispersed enemy forces.