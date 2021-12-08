Weapons Registration Continues for Coming two Weeks Across Nation

The State of Emergency Command disclosed that weapons registration will continue for the coming two weeks in all rural and urban areas across Ethiopia.



In a statement it issued today the Command said it has been decided to continue the weapons registration activities for the coming 15 consecutive days starting from tomorrow.

The Command has evaluated the weapons registration activities conducted as per the directive issued earlier.

According to the evaluation, a lot of weapons have been registered in all regional states; the Command stated commending the people and security forces for their contribution in this regard.

However, taking in to account the request made by the public for additional time for the registration and as the previous directive didn’t include communities in the rural areas, the Command found it necessary to continue the registration.

Accordingly, it has been decided to continue the weapons registration activities for the coming 15 consecutive days starting from November 9 in all rural and urban areas across Ethiopia.

This directive won’t include those who are in the battlefield, the Command indicated.